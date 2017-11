CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Dollar Tree headquarters in Chesapeake was evacuated Wednesday morning following a report of a damaged outdoor gas line.

Capt. Scott Saunders of the Chesapeake Fire Department told WAVY.com crews were called the company’s corporate offices on Volvo Parkway just before 11 a.m.

The building was evacuated, but it is unclear whether or not there was a leak.

