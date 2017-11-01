Portsmouth councilman charged with 20 felonies: ‘I’ve done no wrong’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the past 7 months, 10 On Your Side has covered the investigation — and subsequent indictment — of Portsmouth City Councilman Dr. Mark Whitaker.

For the first time on television, Whitaker is talking about his 20 count indictment related to fraud and forgery.

The case centers around checks on which Whitaker is accused of forging signatures dating back to 2013 and 2014.

Both Whitaker and his wife, Dr. Ingrid Whitaker spoke to our Brandi Cummings at length on Tuesday.

They both say he’s innocent.

Cummings said to Whitaker, “Tell me why it was important to speak out now.” To which Whitaker responded, “First of all because we have received quite a bit of information that I was not privy too earlier. After looking at the total picture now I’m able to now rationally put together what has happened.”

Ingrid Whitaker said, “We just feel that based upon the information that we now have as he said we don’t want to rush to speak not knowing everything. So there’s never the wrong time to speak truth. I believe that’s what we’re doing today.”

Two recent motions filed in the case ask the judge to throw out the indictment.

Tonight on WAVY News you’ll hear what Whitaker says he believes is behind the case. We’ll also tell you who is now coming to the councilman’s defense. The full story airs at 6 p.m., with coverage beginning at 4.