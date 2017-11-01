People, pets safe after early morning house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Peachtree Lane Wednesday morning.
Dispatch told WAVY.com the call came in at 6:10 a.m.
Fire damage could be visibly seen near the back of the home.
Everyone, including several dogs, made it out of the home with no injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.
Peachtree Lane fire
Peachtree Lane fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Peachtree Lane fire
-
Newport News Gas Station Fire
-
USS Oak Hill returns home from hurricane relief
-
Wife of Ralph Northam back in Hampton Roads to campaign
-
Wife of Ralph Northam back in Hampton Roads to campaign
-
Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home from hurricane response
-
Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home from hurricane response
-
Dog training program gives pups and prisoners a second chance
-
Dog training program gives pups and prisoners a second chance
-
Dog training program gives pups and prisoners a second chance