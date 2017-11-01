People, pets safe after early morning house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Peachtree Lane Wednesday morning.

Dispatch told WAVY.com the call came in at 6:10 a.m.

Fire damage could be visibly seen near the back of the home.

Everyone, including several dogs, made it out of the home with no injuries.

