One injured in crash on Merrimac Trail in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is reported to be in stable condition after being involved in an auto accident in James City County Wednesday morning.

Stephanie Williams with James City County said Emergency Communications received a call around 5:11 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and a Chevy Suburban in the 7100 block of Merrimac Trail.

An adult male was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in stable condition. That was the only reported injury from the crash.

The accident closed east and west bound lanes of Merrimac Trail for a while. West bound lanes reopened around 7 a.m. and the east bound lanes reopened two hours later around 9 a.m.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.