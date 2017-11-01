Officials breaking ground on new veterans care center in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are breaking ground Wednesday on a new veterans care facility in Virginia Beach.

The Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is being built on a 24-acre site next to a planned extension of Nimmo Parkway.

Officials say the center will feature 128 private rooms. Care will be centered around eight 16-room houses — which will be linked to a central community center.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe named the center after Hampton Roads natives Col. William A. Jones III and Staff Sgt. Christopher F. Cabacoy.

Cabacoy served in the U.S. Army for 10 years. He died in July of 2010 when insurgents in Kandahar, Afghanistan attacked his vehicle with a homemade bomb.

Jones served in the U.S. Air Force for multiple decades, serving in the Vietnam War and receiving the Medal of Honor in 1968.

