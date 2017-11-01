Norfolk man gets 36 years in prison for selling killer heroin

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A man who sold fentanyl-laced heroin that caused fatal overdoses has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Erskine Dawson Jr. led a heroin ring that operated in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Dawson managed over half a dozen people who sold between three and 10 kilograms of heroin from a motel off of Military Highway in Virginia Beach.

Authorities said his source of supply used stuffed animals to conceal the drugs to transport them from New Jersey to Hampton Roads.

Prosecutors blamed Dawson for more than a dozen overdoses. They said Dawson knew that at least two of the overdoses were fatal.

Dawson pleaded guilty to charges back in July.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson told Dawson in court that he was “involved in some of the most cold-hearted drug dealing” the court had seen.

According to court records, the drugs were often smuggled into the region inside stuffed animals and on commercial buses. The drugs were often marketed under names like “King of Death” and “Steph Curry,” the pro-basketball star.