Man hit by vehicle on Warwick Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The man was hit at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Snidow Boulevard.

Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police told WAVY.com the 63-year-old man had the right of way when when he was hit by a vehicle attempting to make a right turn at the red light.

The 78-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with failure to yield.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were unable to give an update on the extent of his injuries.