Judge accepts settlement in Latham family wrongful death suit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk family is one step closer to receiving a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the city.

A federal judge ruled the settlement agreement between the city of Norfolk and the family of David Latham is fair. But, he couldn’t approve it because two family members weren’t there.

Latham, who suffered from mental illness, was armed with a knife when he was shot by Norfolk police officer Michael Edington in June of 2014. Last year, Edington was found not guilty of manslaughter.

The afternoon settlement hearing was supposed to be the last step in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Latham family.

Last month, the family reached a settlement last month worth $1.5 million with the city. As a result, the city does not admit any wrongdoing or liability.

In the hearing, each beneficiary of the settlement had to be presen — all five of Latham’s siblings and his parents.

“The court has to make a determination on how the money is going to be distributed to them, that’s what we are in the process of doing,” Latham family attorney Jonathan Babineau said.

According to the agreement, the siblings will each get $100,000. The rest will go to his parents and legal fees.

Each beneficiary had to testify the settlement was fair, but two brothers didn’t show.

So the judge accepted the settlement, calling it a fair agreement. But he can’t approve the money until he receives a report on the brothers.

The family attorney spoke on behalf of the family.

“It was important. I mean that goes without saying, but it comes at a great sacrifice—they lost their child,” Babineau said. “So, just think about that. That’s why I keep saying it’s unimaginable.”