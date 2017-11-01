In The Kitchen: Country Roads Bowl and Activated Charcoal Waffle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Michael Holdcraft joined us for the first time from Town Center Cold Pressed. Today he and his assistant made a Country Roads Warm Bowl and an Activated Charcoal Waffle. The Country Roads Warm Bowl has a base of roasted fingerling potatoes. It’s topped with roasted shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, steamed broccoli, scallions, char-grilled chicken and roasted garlic gravy.
Activated Charcoal Waffle: Made from scratch with pistachio whip and strawberry toppings.
Town Center Cold Pressed
Coffee-Juicery
Colley Ave, Norfolk
(757) 227-5818
168 Central Park Ave
Virginia Beach Town Center
(757) 499-4500
TCCP.cafe
