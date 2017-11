PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Disabled American Veterans of Virginia and speaker Ron Cottrill told us about a great way to honor our veterans, the DAV 5K. The DAV is a nonprofit organization that helps more than 1 million disabled veterans each year.

DAV 5K Run to Honor Veterans

Sunday, November 5th

City Center – Newport News

DAV5K.org

Register in Person on Race Day