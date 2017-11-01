Hey seniors, need a ride to polls on Election Day?

Heads-up senior citizens:

If you need a ride to the polls on November 7, local taxi companies are offering free rides.

The service is open to any registered voter over the age of 60 who can’t otherwise get to the polls.

These cabs will pick you up, take you to the polls, wait and then bring you home.

To schedule a time, call one of these numbers:

If you live on the Southside, call Senior Services at 757-963-9218.

If you’re on the Peninsula, call Peninsula Agency on Aging at 757-873-0541.

The deadline to sign up is Monday, Nov. 6, at noon.