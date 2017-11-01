Haunted house aims to increase foot traffic in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An Olde Towne Portsmouth business owner and commercial real estate agent is hoping to increase storefronts with a haunted house.

Tony Goodwin recently opened Market Street – Vendors Village Pop-Up Shoppe; a 3,000 square-foot space on High Street that features a variety of items from 22 local vendors.

To attract people during the Halloween season, Goodwin turned the perimeter of the “pop-up shoppe” into a haunted house. The end of the experience takes people straight into the store, where he hopes the vendors will grow and eventually rent empty real estate downtown.

“It’s given people a way to come and shop but also have a place for the kids to go and enjoy themselves during the Halloween time,” said Goodwin.

The Olde Towne Business Association commends Goodwin’s efforts. They say there’s untapped potential downtown, but the area has seen an increase in foot traffic with a new brewery, distillery and wine shop.

“We have so many great places to eat. It’s walkable. It’s beautiful,” said Audrey Lassiter, executive director of the association. “It’s a really comfortable and nice place to be. It’s like “Cheers”. You feel like everyone knows your name when you are down here.”

Goodwin says it’s all about creating an experience worth talking about and then hoping the talk drums up even more business.

“You see the competition building in other areas and you have to adapt, and if you don’t adapt you do not become competitive with them,” said Goodwin.

Market Street – Vendors Village Pop-Up Shoppe, located at 304 High Street, is open Wednesday through Sunday.