Flags fly at half-staff in honor of fallen NC correctional officer

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) − Flags flew at half-staff in North Carolina on Wednesday in honor of fallen state correctional officer Wendy Shannon.

Shannon died on Monday night from injuries sustained while responding to a failed escape attempt on Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.

“I’m deeply saddened that this brutal attack has taken the life of Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon who was doing her job protecting the public,” said Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, friends and coworkers. Prisons and their employees help keep our communities safe, and I’ve directed state prison officials to take the necessary steps to improve prison safety.”

Shannon began her career as a correctional officer at Pasquotank in 2013. Two others were killed on the day of the attacks — Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden.

Geoffrey Howe, a maintenance mechanic, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to family members.

Four inmates face multiple charges in connection to the failed escape, including murder.

Flags were scheduled to remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.