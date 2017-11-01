Feds: Portsmouth woman faked death in cross-country fraud scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Federal authorities say a Portsmouth woman who faked her death before going on a cross-country bank fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to charges.

Alexandra Hatcher, 49, was accused conspiring with her husband, Albert Hatcher Jr., to collect life insurance policies the two obtained to insure her life.

The two submitted false death claims on at least two policies after Alexandra Hatcher moved to Washington state and changed her legal name in 2015.

Authorities say she created fake death certificates and published a death notice in a local newspaper.

Insurers denied the couple’s claims, but authorities say Hatcher and her husband went on a cross-country fraud scheme in which they fraudulently obtained at least 20 new and newer-used luxury vehicles.

During the scheme, authorities say the couple presented worthless and counterfeit checks and forged documents at auto dealerships across several states. Alexandra Hatcher used the legal name she adopted before faking her death.

And by re-titling the fraudulently-obtained vehicles as collateral, the Hatchers were able to obtain loans for more vehicles, selling them to dealerships for cash along the way.

Alexandra Hatcher and Albert Hatcher Jr. each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possessing and uttering a counterfeit security of an organization and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Both face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Albert Hatcher will be sentenced on Jan. 22, 2018, with Alexandra Hatcher facing sentencing on Feb. 12, 2018.