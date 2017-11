VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A downed power line has closed a section of Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch said they received the call at 11:37 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 500 block of Rosemont Road.

Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon at the road closed in both directions from Bow Creek to Old Forge. Police and fire department crews were called to the scene.

Power lines down due to accident-Rosemont Rd is closed both directions between Bow Creek & Old Forge. Avoid the area. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 1, 2017

Police cautioned drivers to avoid the area. Stay with WAVY.com for developments.