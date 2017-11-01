Counting Kindness – NADASTRONG

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 16 year old Tonasia Edwards of Portsmouth was in a terrible car crash that left her with very serious injuries. Her mom, Alice Edwards, says she is a fighter and is going to be okay. It will be a long road to recovery, but Tonasia’s doctors believe she can pull through too. She has a great deal of support from her friends and school mates from Wilson High School. They spend a lot of time at the hospital, stay in touch with her mom and one friend started raising money for Tonasia’s medical bills.

Imani Barnes had t-shirts and key chains made. The t-shirts feature a Bible verse and the key chains say things like PRAY4NADA and NADASTRONG. All of the money raised goes to help with Tonasia’s hospital bills. If you would like one, contact Imani via e-mail. Her e-mail address is imanibarnes17@aol.com

Tonasia’s family has also set up an online fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/pray-for-nada.