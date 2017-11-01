Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Hatteras Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. – (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman one mile south of Hatteras Inlet on Tuesday night.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina were notified early Wednesday morning that a crew member aboard the 75-foot fishing vessel Lady Carolyn was reportedly injured on the hand by stingray barb.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet responded and took the injured man to Station Hatteras Inlet.

The man was later transported to the Outer Banks Hospital.

“During a case like this communication is key,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Shawler, coxswain for the case. “The communication between the fishing vessel’s crew, Station Hatteras Inlet and our boat crew to quickly get us to this man who urgently needed help greatly expedited our response.”