Business raided in Isle of Wight for alleged illegal gambling

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have busted an alleged illegal gambling operation in Isle of Wight County, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

Deputies with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office raided a business on Carrollton Boulevard for illegal gambling.

The business has been running for about a year, and deputies believe it’s been running a gambling operation the whole time.

The sheriff’s office started investigating the shop several months ago. No has been arrested yet, but deputies are serving a search warrant at the home of the shop’s owner.

