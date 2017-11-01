10 On Your Side talks with candidates for Virginia governor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With election day next week, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox sat down with both candidates in the race for Virginia’s next governor.

Republican Ed Gillespie got a little heated at times — especially when asked about his commercial concerning the restoration of voting rights to felons.

The commercial says Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam called restoring rights to unrepentant sex offenders “one of his greatest feats.” Northam called that “despicable” in a counter-ad.

The Democrat does support restoring the rights of felons once they have done their time and are off parole, but not specifically knowingly to unrepentant sex offenders.

Andy spoke with Gillespie about campaign commercials — one against Gillespie that has been pulled off air, it’s so harsh.

Recent polls show the election could very well be a tight race. A Washington Post poll shows Gillespie has bit into Northam’s lead.

A poll from Christopher Newport University recently showed Northam extending a small advantage over Gillespie, among likely voters. Meanwhile, Gillespie had a lead over Northam in a recent survey conducted by Hampton University.

The Republican also spoke Wednesday about how he wants Old Dominion University to become more than what it is right now.

“I think ODU needs to be in our East what Virginia Teach is in our West — a major research institution that is driving innovation and spinoffs here in this area,” Gillespie said. “So I’ve got a plan that would make Hampton Roads an economic driver for the entire Commonwealth.”

