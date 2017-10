VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach officers were assaulted while responding to a call for service early Saturday morning.

Linda Kuehn with Virginia Beach Police told WAVY.com the officers responded to the 500 block of Oakmears Court for a domestic assault call around 2:45 a.m.

While investigating, 27-year-old Lauren Kemp assaulted the two officers, police say.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer.