NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was wanted in connection with dog attacks in Newport News has turned himself in.

The Animal Services Division says the charges against Ryan Gardner include failure to obey the requirements of a dangerous dog and failure to notify of an incident.

Earlier this month, authorities said Gardner’s pit bull Brody attacked two dogs in nine months. Brody is with the Animal Services Division for now.

Gardner is due in court in December.