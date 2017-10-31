Suspect wanted for stealing four donation jars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they are looking for a serial donation jar thief.

The same man has stolen four donation jars from different 7-Eleven stores in Chesapeake. The money was being collected for either hurricane relief or breast cancer awareness.

Police say the suspect left the stores in a dark sedan.

Surveillance images from one of the stores shows the suspect is a white man, who wears glasses, has short brown hair and facial hair.

Take a look at his picture. If you recognize him, call, text or submit an online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.