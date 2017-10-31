Suspect of alleged abduction, robbery arrested in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a man accused of forcing a woman to drive around and then robbing her earlier this year.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was sitting in her car outside of the Farm Fresh on Towne Center Way on July 21, when a suspect entered the car.

This suspect — who was later identified as Vincent Irvin Moore — demanded that she drive around and, at some point, demanded property from her.

After getting cash from the woman, police say Moore had her drop him off somewhere. Moore has been charged with abduction and robbery.