Serial robber sentenced to 33 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced to 33 years in prison today for planning to rob five Tidewater businesses at gunpoint.

Olandjuwan Beale, 21, pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and two counts of possession, use and brandishing a firearm in a violent crime.

According to court documents, Beale and two co-defendants planned and executed five commercial, armed robberies in Newport News and Hampton over a 10-hour period on March 6.

They robbed a Newport News 7-Eleven, 1st Stop Mart, Luckie’s Convenience Store and Mary’s Deli and Convenience Store, as well as a 1st Stop Mart in Hampton.

In each robbery, Beale approached the clerks and ordered them to provide cash. Beale also robbed store customers in the Hampton 1st Stop Mart.

Beale was arrested after a concerned citizen photographed the license plate of the getaway car after the final robbery and forwarded the information to the Hampton Police Division.