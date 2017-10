NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Military Highway Halloween evening.

Dispatchers say they received the 911 call for the accident just before 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to dispatch.

Police have not released any further information.

