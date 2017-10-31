Newport News house fire ruled accidental; no injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Tuesday morning fire that caused heavy smoke and flames at a Newport News home has been ruled accidental.

The fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 32nd Street and took fire crews just under 30 minutes to control, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

No one was injured in the blaze, which the Fire Marshal’s Office says was caused by electrical equipment, but one person was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Officials say the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family that lives in the home.