Newport News bus driver facing charges in crimes involving underage girl

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — A Newport News school bus driver facing serious charges in crimes involving an underage girl.

Timothy Dixon, 54 was arrested Friday after he was interviewed by police about alleged communication with a juvenile.

Investigators say Dixon was communicating with a 15-year-old girl through an app called Whisper. According to the Whisper website, the app can be used to send photographs and video anonymously.

Dixon was arrested and charged with communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children — a felony — and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to felony warrants obtained by 10 On Your Side.

The teenager claims the two met face-to-face, and Dixon provided the girl alcohol and took her to his home. She also claims the two exchanged inappropriate and sexual messages.

According to the criminal complaint, Dixon acknowledged a text message exchange between him and the victim, as well as to writing identified text communications.

According to the Newport News School district spokeswoman, Dixon is a substitute bus driver and has been employed by the district since December 2013.

10 On Your Side visited the home listed for Dixon, and a woman who identified herself as Dixon’s estranged wife answered the door.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. I can’t say, but I hope he gets out soon. He was very well liked, immensely, I’ve been getting calls from coworkers saying how can we help can we do anything,” she said.

According to a school district spokeswoman, Dixon does not have a specific route since he’s a substitute. Dixon has been suspended without pay during the investigation.

Dixon declined a request for an interview.