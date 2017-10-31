New Kent officials searching for missing juvenile

NEW KENT CO., Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered juvenile.

Fourteen-year-old Zachary Ty Carl was last seen at his home in Quinton, Va. around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, Carl is in need of medication on a daily basis and he left home without it.

He is described as having long, curly brunette hair, hazel eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Police say he may be driving a white 2015 Fiat with a Virginia license plate reading “5912BE.”

At this point in time police believe this was a voluntary action by Carl.

If anyone has any information they can contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.