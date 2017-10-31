Local helo squadrons return from hurricane relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four locally based helicopter squadrons are back in Hampton Roads after helping with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Officials say Helicopter Sea Combat squadrons 5 and 7, and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures squadrons 14 and 15 returned Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk.

The squadrons helped provide food, water and electricity to residents on the islands following Hurricane Maria.

The squadron returned Sunday after two months of search and rescue operations in Houston, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zLDDZWgeNH — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) October 31, 2017

WAVY's Marielena Balouris spoke with crew members at Chambers Field.

