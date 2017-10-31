Hampton man charged in alleged sexual assault in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing charges after police say a man from Wichita, Kansas claimed he was sexually assaulted in September.

Police say the 26-year-old from Kansas reported the alleged incident to a sexual assault response coordinator on Sept. 25, and was interviewed by NCIS.

He reported was drinking with friends in early September, became intoxicated and passed out at a friend’s house in Newport News. Police say he woke to find someone taking off his clothes.

This person — who was later identified as 27-year-old Jake Marshall Pruitt — then sexually assaulted him, according to police.

Pruit turned himself in at the Newport News Jail. He is charged with sodomy: by force or victim helpless and aggravated sexual battery.