Halloween candy inspection available for free

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – Patient First locations across Hampton Roads are offering free candy X-rays this Halloween night.

If you’d like to take advantage of this offer for some extra peace of mind, just stop by any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on October 31. The X-rays can detect objects like glass, metal or plastic, but parents need to be aware some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.

Patient First wants to make sure all children are safe this holiday, so it is also giving out free safety blinkers during the month of October, which can be attached to a child’s Halloween costume.

Hampton Roads Locations:

Check out HR Scene’s Halloween coverage page for info on holiday events, pumpkin patches and haunted spots across Hampton Roads.