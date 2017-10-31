Final day to apply for absentee ballot in VA election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tuesday is the last day Virginia voters can ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request a ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor this year. Republican Ed Gillespie, Democrat Ralph Northam and Libertarian Cliff Hyra are vying to replace outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term.

Voters have until Nov. 4 to request an absentee ballot in person. To vote absentee, voters must have a valid reason and in some cases provide supporting information.

Absentee ballots can be requested online at http://www.elections.virginia.gov