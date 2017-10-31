Feds say Va. Beach man possessed thousands of images, videos of child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges possessed thousands of images and videos, court records show.

Derrick Smith was charged with possession and reproduction of child porn in May.

A statement of facts filed last week show a task force officer investigating child pornography on a file sharing network caught on to a specific IP address.

The documents show child porn was being received and distributed from this address. This IP address was traced to a home on Chipping Lane in Virginia Beach.

Officers searched the home on May 10 and interviewed people who lived there, including Smith.

According to the documents, Smith admitted to receiving and distributing child porn, and said “hundreds, if not thousands” of files would be on his computer.

An analysis of a laptop, a 16 GB thumb drive and a 4GB SD card found Smith had more than 25,000 images and 1,600 videos of child porn. The documents show numerous of these files depicted sadistic and masochistic acts.

Smith entered a plea agreement on Oct. 24. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 5, 2018.