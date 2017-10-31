Contractor hits underground pipe, causes fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fire was caused at a gas station Tuesday afternoon after a contractor hit an underground pipe.

Officials with the Newport News Fire Department were called to a Shell gas station at 12:30 p.m. on Mercury Boulevard.

Crews found a fire burning from an underground pipe near the underground gas tanks. Officials say the fire was caused by a private contractor who hit the pipe, which contained gasoline.

The contractor was doing renovation work at the gas station, and was in the process of digging up the tank. Fire department crews were able to bring the fire under control.

A hazardous materials (hazmat) team was called to the scene, and added a layer of foam to the tank and pipe. No injuries were reported.

