Coast Guard medevacs elderly woman from cruise ship

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew medevaced an elderly woman from a cruie ship that was off the Virginia coast.

Coast Guard officials say Watchstanders in Portsmouth was called at 12:30 p.m. about a 87-year-old passenger who had injured her hip on the Viking Sky.

The ship was 250 miles northeast of Norfolk at the time. The ship was directed to a point 180 miles to the shore, where a helicopter crew medevaced the woman.

Officials say the woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.