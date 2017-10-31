Chesapeake parents say they will keep fighting school redistricting

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — They lost the battle, but some Chesapeake parents vow the war over school rezoning is not over.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of new attendance zones on Monday night — which will impact six schools. That means some middle and high school students will go to different schools next year.

More than 12 hours after parents erupted in anger, one parent told 10 On Your Side she is even more upset and considering a court injunction.

Rhonda Kundrat moved her family into Veridian Reserve at Hickory with the assumption that her son, who loves music, would be attending Hickory High School. Kundrat says the school has phenomenal marching band.

The School board’s rezoning decision moves them to another school, but Kundrat say it’s not just about music — it’s about money too.

“For each of these homes, we paid $1,700 that was included in the purchase of the homes for expansion at Hickory Middle,” Kundrat says.

It’s called proffers. That’s money the city gets on new construction to help with infrastructure.

More than $589,000 from her neighborhood — as well as two others — is earmarked for design and engineering services on the expansion at Hickory Middle School.

“So we are paying for that extension, along with two other neighborhoods, but we’re not going to be able to take the benefit of attending those schools. To me that’s just wrong,” Kundrat told WAVY.com.

10 On Your Side reached out to the city for comment. Councilman Roland Davis explained that proffer money is collected the day a person occupies a newly constructed home.

If on that day the home was in the Hickory district, the money would go to Hickory. If the new property were occupied today, it would go to the redistricted school.

That’s not OK with Kundrat.

“We’re not going away and we’re not shutting up and we’re not being quiet,” Kundrat says. “We’re going to be as vocal as we need to be. And we’re going to expose everything that’s been done, and we’re going to fight for our community.”