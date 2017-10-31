Charlottesville police investigating two attempted abductions near UVA campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – Charlottesville police say they looking into two recent attempted abductions near the campus of UVA. In each case, the suspect grabbed women from behind.

The first report happened Friday, October 27th at 2:00 am on Wertland Street, which is just east of campus. Police say a women was walking alone when the man walked up from behind and put his hand over her mouth. He pulled her to the ground and threatened her. He ran off when he heard people coming from a nearby party. The woman was not seriously hurt. She told police he was wearing dark clothes.

The second incident happened Sunday, October 29th just after 8:00 am on Water Street, which is about a half mile east of the first location, closer to downtown. Police say the second victim was also walking alone, when a man came up behind her and put his hand over her mouth. The woman managed to scream. That spooked the suspect, and he ran off towards downtown. The woman was not hurt. She said the man was wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves.

UVA sent a campus-wide alert about the incidents. Police are reminding people not to walk alone, especially at night. Call police if you know anything about the suspect.