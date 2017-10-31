Audience: NekoCon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in our audience we had NekoCon, which will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend.

It’s a tradition for them to come to The Hampton Roads Show as our studio audience on Halloween. The mascot of NekoCon, Reiko, was here to tell us about all of the events taking place at the convention, such as activities, special guests, charity auctions and more.

NekoCon

November 3 – 5

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton

Registration & Information:

Nekocon.com

You can also find them on social media