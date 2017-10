PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you know that both varicose veins and spider veins can be treated? Chris Reckling visited the Center for Vein Restoration in Suffolk to talk with Dr. Keith Nichols about different treatment options.

Dr. Keith Nichols

Center for Vein Restoration

Two Locations – Virginia Beach and Suffolk

(800) FIX LEGS

CenterForVein.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Center for Vein Restoration