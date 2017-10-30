State officials to discuss decriminalization of marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — State officials will be holding a public meeting to discuss the decriminalization of marijuana.

The State Crime Commission will go over a study the effects of decriminalization could have. After the findings are presented, the public will be allowed to comment, but you have to sign up.

The website for the event says staff will start handing out numbers at 10 a.m. for anyone interested in speaking during the public comment.

A limited number of numbers will be distributed through noon or “until all available numbers have been distributed.”

“Due to time limitations, we cannot guarantee that everyone with a number will be able to speak at the meeting,” the state commission said on its website.

Comments are limited to three minutes per person.

The commission also stresses that the public comment session “is not for topics such as legalization of marijuana or medical marijuana.”

“‘Decriminalization’ means the removal of criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” the state commission said.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the House Committee Room, Room W011, Pocahontas Building, 900 East Main Street in Richmond.