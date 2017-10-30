Six displaced following Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 33rd Street Monday morning.

Fire officials arrived on scene around 8:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke and heat coming out of a window of a two-story home. The heat and fire damaged two other homes in the vicinity of the fire.

Fire officials have determined the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause still under investigation.

The Red Crass has been contacted to assist six people that were displaced.

No injuries were reported.