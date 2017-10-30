Portsmouth NAACP holding news conference on inmate’s death

WATCH: The Portsmouth NAACP and family of Pamela Riddick are holding a news conference at 6 p.m. App users can tune in here.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth NAACP is set to discuss the death of an inmate who was being held at the city jail.

Officials say Pamela Riddick had a medical episode in a cell and died back in August.

A neighboring inmate told 10 On Your Side she called for help, but help did not come. The sheriff’s office says that inmate lied about what happened.

The news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the Portsmouth City Jail. Riddick’s children will be on-hand.

The NAACP pushed back a Thursday news conference on Riddick’s death after it had obtained “recent discoveries” in the case.

