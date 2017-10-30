Police looking for female armed robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery of a Miller Mart convenience store on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard .

Police say they were called to the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The clerk of the store, a 38-year-old Newport News woman, told police a female entered the store and revealed a gun from her jacket pocket and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot towards the Point Plaza hotel, according to police.

The suspect was described as having black hair with a red tint on the bottom and wore a black raincoat and black hat with a sticker on the brim.

Detectives obtained security footage from the store.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

