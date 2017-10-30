Norfolk PD search for man who burglarized Kempsville Road convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who burglarized Murry’s Food Mart in September.

Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to the convenience store, located at 1011 Kempsville Road, just after midnight on September 26.

When they arrived on scene they discovered the glass, front door was broken.

Surveillance video shows the suspect used a large rock and a trash can to shatter the front door. The suspect was inside the store for several minutes before being seen leaving the store with several items.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call the Crime Line.

Murray’s burglar View as list View as gallery Open Gallery