NNSY celebrates 250 years of service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth will host an event honoring Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) 250 years of service.

The event will be held at the Portmouth Pavillion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov 1 and feature a concert by the US Fleet Forces Band. The event is free and open to the public.

The shipyard’s mission is to repair, overhaul and refuel the ships and submarines of the United States Navy.

NNSY is located on more than 1,355 acres, four miles of waterfront and is comprised of five dry docks.

It is the fourth largest employer in Hampton Roads.

Timeline of NNSY:

1767- Founded as Gosport Shipyard 1833- First dry dock opened 1892- USS Texas, Navy’s first battleship, built

1922- USS Langley, first aircraft carrier, built 1965- USS Skate, first nuclear-powered submarine, overhauled and refueled