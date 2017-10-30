In the Kitchen: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Jodi Newland was in the kitchen whipping up Aunt Jeannie’s Cream Cheese Pound Cake. She’s the founder and executive director of Daniel’s Grace Foundation. It’s named for Jodi’s husband Daniel who passed away from colon cancer when he was 32 years old. As he fought for his life, Daniel reflected on how he regretted not helping the people around him more.The foundation provides financial assistance for daily living needs such as rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and food to families battling cancer.

Daniel’s Grace Foundation

4th Annual Roast on the River

Sunday, November 5th

Noon to 4pm

Steinhilber’s

653 Thalia Road

Virginia Beach

DanielsGrace.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Daniel’s Grace Foundation.