In the Kitchen: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Jodi Newland was in the kitchen whipping up Aunt Jeannie’s Cream Cheese Pound Cake. She’s the founder and executive director of Daniel’s Grace Foundation. It’s named for Jodi’s husband Daniel who passed away from colon cancer when he was 32 years old. As he fought for his life, Daniel reflected on how he regretted not helping the people around him more.The foundation provides financial assistance for daily living needs such as rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and food to families battling cancer.
Daniel’s Grace Foundation
4th Annual Roast on the River
Sunday, November 5th
Noon to 4pm
Steinhilber’s
653 Thalia Road
Virginia Beach
DanielsGrace.org
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Daniel’s Grace Foundation.