Hampton man arrested in stabbing incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed someone .

Officers were called to an area on North First Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a stabbing. A 30-year-old Hampton man was taken to the hospital with an injury police say was not life-threatening.

According to police, a suspect and this man were arguing when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

Joseph Ray Olivas, 27, was arrested and charged with maiming. Police say no mugshot is available.