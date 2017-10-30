Ex-ODU computer science employee pleads guilty to child porn charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former computer science employee at Old Dominion University pleaded guilty Monday to receiving images of child sexual abuse.

Authorities say 33-year-old Christopher J. West distributed child pornography to undercover FBI agents in 2016. The FBI searched West’s Virginia Beach apartment in April that same year.

West admitted to using a file sharing program to download videos of child porn on the internet. Authorities say an analysis of electronics found at the apartment found West had multiple videos of child porn.

West is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced Feb. 21, 2018.