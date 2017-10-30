Docs: Man charged in NSU student’s shooting death called 911

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the shooting death of a Norfolk State University freshman called 911, an affidavit shows.

Nicholas Ackies was found shot inside an apartment on Hayes Street Friday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An affidavit for a search warrant shows the Norfolk Fire Department was called to a home on that street at 6:01 p.m. The caller identified himself as Jaquan Anderson, and said he had shot and killed his friend.

Anderson was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ackies, 18, was a defensive lineman on the NSU football and was majoring in criminal justice.

Brandi Cummings will have a full report later tonight.