Cowboys, Redskins football game trip fiasco

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nakkia Gray of Chesapeake paid $185 for a bus trip to see the Dallas Cowboys play against the Washington Redskins on Sunday and left without seeing a single play.

Gray said she jumped at the opportunity when she saw an ad on Facebook for a bus trip to Maryland to see the game with Royalty Destinations and Tours out of Newport News.

“I’m a diehard Cowboys fan, so I saw that, I was excited, because I had never been to a game,” Gray said.

Early Sunday morning, Gray and her friends boarded a bus leaving from a Newport News. The itinerary showed they were supposed to get their tickets by 11 a.m., but once they got to a parking lot outside FedEx Field, Gray said it became a waiting game.

“We parked. We’re there. At this point, it’s getting late and I’m wondering when are we getting our tickets?” said Gray.

According to Gray, one person told her the organizer would be sending the tickets electronically. Another person said there would be paper tickets. Later, the trip organizer, Charlotte Brown, told them she tried to pay the remaining balance on the tickets with a prepaid card and the ticket seller wouldn’t accept the card, according to Gray.

“People are angry. People are upset. People are hurt,” Gray said.

Brown told everyone they would get their money back, and sent her a text apologizing for the inconvenience Monday, according to Gray,.

“To me, it’s a day late and dollar short. For one, I feel that she should have been communicating to us all along yesterday, what was going on,” Gray said.

WAVY News requested to talk to Brown about the trip. She provided the following statement: “Again, I offer my deepest sympathy in regards to what happened yesterday. Unfortunately, this isolated incident was beyond my control. As I stated, to everyone on yesterday they will receive a refund.”

The bus company said they simply rented the buses out and had nothing to do with the trip.